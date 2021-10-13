The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.91

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 69552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $92,597,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,585,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

