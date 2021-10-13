The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,150. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.94 million, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

