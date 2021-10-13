The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $586,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 137,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 70,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.22. 219,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,840,116. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $345.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.