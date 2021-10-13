The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $156,625.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $62.10. 2,570,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,545. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

