The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Walter J. Bennett Sells 43,975 Shares

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

