Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after acquiring an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,477,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $573.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $225.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $565.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

