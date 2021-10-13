TheStreet Downgrades Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to D+

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.
Shares of MIC stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $41.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1,978.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
About Macquarie Infrastructure
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.
