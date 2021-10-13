TheStreet Downgrades Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to D+

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1,978.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

