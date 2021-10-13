Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $47,504.22

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $47,504.22 and approximately $131,393.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00308860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

