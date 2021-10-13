Tiger Eye Capital LLC Has $988,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

MSFT stock opened at $292.88 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.