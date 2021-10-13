Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 6,808 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

