Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,984 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.