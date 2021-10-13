Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3,945.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166,802 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after buying an additional 411,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,984,000 after buying an additional 311,309 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

NYSE LNC opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

