Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.44 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 93.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 53,680 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.60.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

