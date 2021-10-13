Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

