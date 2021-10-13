Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 482,066 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482,066 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.16% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,532.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.