Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 83,706 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,706 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.53% of Vermilion Energy worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 801,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

