Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000.

BATS:CEFS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. 9,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

