Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 244.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,417. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $114.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

