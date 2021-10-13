Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Shares of MA traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $338.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 797,580 shares of company stock worth $299,602,012. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

