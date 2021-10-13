Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.62. 39,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,522. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $200.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

