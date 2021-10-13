Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,514. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

