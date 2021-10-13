Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.32.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $624.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $573.80 and its 200 day moving average is $536.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

