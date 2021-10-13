Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 28,189 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. 883,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,401,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

