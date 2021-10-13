Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $3,961,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.73. The stock had a trading volume of 69,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,456. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average is $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

