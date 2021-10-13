Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,900,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000.

Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. 9,651 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

