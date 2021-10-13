TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) were up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.91. Approximately 12,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 742,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

