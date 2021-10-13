TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
RNW opened at C$18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.16. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.43 and a twelve month high of C$24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7732766 earnings per share for the current year.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
