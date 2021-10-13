TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

RNW opened at C$18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.16. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.43 and a twelve month high of C$24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7732766 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNW. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.56.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.