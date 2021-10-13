TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.30

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.30 and traded as high as C$13.79. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 499,377 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.30.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

