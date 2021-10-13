Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.39

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 6729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

A number of analysts have commented on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

The company has a market cap of $522.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

