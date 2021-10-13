TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Truist Securities increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.88.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $631.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $617.59 and its 200-day moving average is $625.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $562,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

