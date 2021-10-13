TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.80

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $3.42. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 1,792,489 shares traded.

TGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 3.00.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

