Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 421,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,758,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

