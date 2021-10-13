Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 5.1%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.12. 232,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,684,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,481,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

