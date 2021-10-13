Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 5.1%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.12. 232,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,684,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,481,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
