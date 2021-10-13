Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TRVI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

