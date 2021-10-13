Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Abiomed by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $334.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.82 and a 200 day moving average of $323.11. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

