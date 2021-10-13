Trexquant Investment LP Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in South State were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist cut their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South State has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSB stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

