Trexquant Investment LP Invests $273,000 in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Textainer Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.