Trexquant Investment LP Invests $278,000 in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 121,616 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 329.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 221,844 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.