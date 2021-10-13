Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,134 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $534.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

