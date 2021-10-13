Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$4.15 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3.70 to C$4.15 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.12.

TSE:TCW opened at C$3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.66 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.49. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.26.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

