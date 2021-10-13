Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $146.94

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.94 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 136.75 ($1.79). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 22,404 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.91. The stock has a market cap of £178.90 million and a P/E ratio of 30.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

