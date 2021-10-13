TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after buying an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,184,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.05. 15,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.