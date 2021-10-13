TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 186.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,770 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after acquiring an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $96.89. The stock had a trading volume of 174,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,886. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

