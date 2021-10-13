TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 90 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $77,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AptarGroup by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AptarGroup by 133.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

ATR stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.54. 735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

