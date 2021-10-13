TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $132.89. 3,984,912 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.63.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.