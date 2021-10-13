TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,043,000 after acquiring an additional 627,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.31. 22,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.24 and a 200-day moving average of $408.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

