TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 256.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,012 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,621 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after purchasing an additional 717,951 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $312,845,000 after purchasing an additional 418,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $267,786,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.