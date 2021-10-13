Truist Lowers Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Hold

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Umpqua has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

