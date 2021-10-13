Truist Securiti Comments on SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SilverBow Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBOW. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $376.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 2.65.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.