Truist Securiti Weighs in on EPR Properties’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EPR Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EPR. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after buying an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,427,000 after buying an additional 252,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after buying an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

